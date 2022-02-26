Utah Retirement Systems Sells 13,100 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 235,081 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 239,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 28,987 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 36,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,240,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190,804 shares during the period. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

HPE opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

