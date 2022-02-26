Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,252 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NetApp were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in NetApp by 193.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,142 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NetApp by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,679,944,000 after buying an additional 982,015 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,347,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 860,502 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $77,239,000 after buying an additional 516,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.11.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,776. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NTAP stock opened at $80.14 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average of $89.26.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

