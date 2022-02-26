Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 536.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 142.9% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 625.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $446.61.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total value of $20,530,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $378.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.29 and a 52-week high of $422.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $377.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $381.15.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

