USDX (USDX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,201.00

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, USDX has traded flat against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00008931 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008947 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000066 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 218.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

Buying and Selling USDX

