US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.49 on Friday. US Ecology has a 1-year low of $26.26 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day moving average of $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of US Ecology by 273.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the second quarter valued at about $522,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 79,964 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in US Ecology by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in US Ecology by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 318,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,563 shares in the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.
