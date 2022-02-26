Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $21.59 and last traded at $22.55, with a volume of 7023 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.09.

Specifically, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,320 shares of company stock worth $1,508,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPWK. assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Upwork from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.16 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Upwork by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Upwork by 18.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after purchasing an additional 33,379 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Upwork by 1,775.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 603,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,172,000 after purchasing an additional 571,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 73.3% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 626,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,228,000 after acquiring an additional 265,226 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

