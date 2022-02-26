Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $24,269.44 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $24,269.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Natalia Mirgorodskaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 259 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $52,136.70.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $135.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion and a PE ratio of 169.85. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.34.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on UPST. Wedbush decreased their price target on Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,779,000 after buying an additional 340,491 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after buying an additional 594,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

