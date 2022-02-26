Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Universal Insurance updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$2.200 EPS.
Shares of NYSE UVE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 486,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $19.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $378.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 39.75%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
