Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $175.00 price target on the stock. Universal Display traded as low as $132.88 and last traded at $132.98, with a volume of 759596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.90.

OLED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,864,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.91.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

