Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Stock Position Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 485,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,615 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $82,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth about $3,477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Universal Display by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,864,000 after buying an additional 90,166 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $157.71 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $128.21 and a 52 week high of $246.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.07 and its 200 day moving average is $169.91.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.85%.

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.56.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

