Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 25th

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Unity Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Unity Bancorp has a payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Unity Bancorp to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.1%.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

UNTY stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.60. 5,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,942. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $296.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.29. Unity Bancorp has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $31.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.80.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 19.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Unity Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald E. Jr. Souders sold 4,400 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $129,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Brody sold 2,190 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $57,027.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,291 shares of company stock valued at $467,155. 31.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.