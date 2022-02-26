United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Down 12.9% After Earnings Miss

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 12.9% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $167.47 and last traded at $168.16. 2,868 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 405,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.11.

The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,239,000 after purchasing an additional 152,287 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 45.3% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after buying an additional 712,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $202.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

