United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO) Shares Gap Up to $66.24

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $66.24, but opened at $70.66. United States Oil Fund shares last traded at $69.30, with a volume of 108,901 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of United States Oil Fund by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,052,000 after acquiring an additional 344,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 761.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,063,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,996,000 after purchasing an additional 940,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,843,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,960,000 after purchasing an additional 158,817 shares in the last quarter.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

