United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised United Security Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. United Security Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.88 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

In other news, COO David L. Eytcheson bought 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $81,778.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Newby purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 34,513 shares of company stock worth $279,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in United Security Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $784,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Security Bancshares by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 907,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after acquiring an additional 545,785 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Security Bancshares by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 17.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares (California) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its portfolio consists of commercial and industrial, government program, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, home improvement and home equity, real estate construction and development, agricultural, and installment and student loans.

