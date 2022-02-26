United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Takes Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after acquiring an additional 130,904 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 501,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,630,000 after acquiring an additional 62,425 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 28,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $323.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $273.21 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $354.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

