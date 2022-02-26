United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 3,759 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 18.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth about $611,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 103.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,953,000 after buying an additional 72,546 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BKH. StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

NYSE:BKH opened at $69.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $58.53 and a 12-month high of $72.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Black Hills Profile (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.