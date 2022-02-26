United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

FIXD stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.85 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

