United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,262,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,897,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $104.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $133.75.

About Sony Group (Get Rating)

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.