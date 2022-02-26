United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SONY. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,080,204,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,959,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,675,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,262,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,897,000. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.
Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.
