United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 88,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $24.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84.

