United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $522,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 303.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDE opened at $30.76 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $33.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.97.

