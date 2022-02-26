United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 102,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 184,705 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PWR. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $108.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.32. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.79 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.35%.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.