Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €42.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) has been given a €42.00 ($47.73) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.02% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price objective on Uniper in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($40.34) target price on Uniper in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($40.34) price target on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) target price on Uniper in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($44.66) target price on Uniper in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.97 ($42.01).

UN01 stock opened at €30.43 ($34.58) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79. Uniper has a 52-week low of €28.78 ($32.70) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($48.24). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.18.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

