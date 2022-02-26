UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UniFirst from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $180.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.16. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $172.92 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 15.98%.

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 6,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

