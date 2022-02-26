Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Increased to C$35.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UNIEF. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$22.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of UNIEF opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

