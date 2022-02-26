Ultrapar Participações S.A. Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, March 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Ultrapar Participações has decreased its dividend by 43.9% over the last three years. Ultrapar Participações has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.1%.

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $4.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 921,767 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,234,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 244,130 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,201,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 427,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 249,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

UGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Grupo Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

