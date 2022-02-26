UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

UFP Industries has increased its dividend by 80.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. UFP Industries has a payout ratio of 9.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.5%.

UFPI opened at $84.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.51. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UFP Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in UFP Industries by 51.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in UFP Industries by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 51,213 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

