UDR (NYSE:UDR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.020-$2.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UDR also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

NYSE UDR traded up $1.72 on Friday, reaching $56.04. 1,624,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,105. UDR has a one year low of $41.15 and a one year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 280.21, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $347.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. UDR’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UDR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in UDR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in UDR by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in UDR by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 51,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in UDR by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in UDR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 252,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,156,000 after buying an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

