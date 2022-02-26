Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.86

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.86 and last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDMY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Udemy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Udemy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Udemy from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.60.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Udemy Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDMY. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $4,355,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $2,937,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $2,414,000.

About Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

