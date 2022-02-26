UBS Group Trims Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Target Price to €53.00

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from €57.00 ($64.77) to €53.00 ($60.23) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Faurecia S.E. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

Shares of FURCF opened at $45.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. Faurecia S.E. has a 52 week low of $42.15 and a 52 week high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.