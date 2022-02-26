UBS Group Lowers Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Price Target to CHF 1,520

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAUHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Straumann from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,770.50.

OTCMKTS:SAUHY opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. Straumann has a 1-year low of $56.10 and a 1-year high of $114.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.13.

About Straumann (Get Rating)

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

