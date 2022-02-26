UBS Group Increases Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Price Target to €114.00

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at UBS Group from €113.00 ($128.41) to €114.00 ($129.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PUMSY. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Puma from €145.00 ($164.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Puma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $9.15 on Thursday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

