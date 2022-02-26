UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Equifax were worth $31,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Equifax by 12.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,014,000 after buying an additional 1,077,757 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $561,955,000 after acquiring an additional 85,289 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 3.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,515,000 after acquiring an additional 73,250 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 13.2% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,542,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,933,000 after acquiring an additional 179,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 96.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,107,000 after acquiring an additional 480,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $294.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.91.

Shares of EFX opened at $218.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 0.49. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.02.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

