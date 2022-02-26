Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 99,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 722,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NERV stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NERV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $48,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

