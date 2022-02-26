Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Share Global Limited (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elephas Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,129,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,424,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $455,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Smart Share Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Smart Share Global from $4.40 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of EM stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. Smart Share Global Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.34.

Smart Share Global (NYSE:EM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.33 million during the quarter.

Smart Share Global Limited, a consumer tech company, primarily engages in the mobile device charging business in the People's Republic of China. The company provides mobile device charging services through online and offline networks; and rents and sells power banks. It offers services through its power banks, placed in points of interests (POIs) operated by its location partners, such as entertainment venues, restaurants, shopping centers, hotels, transportation hubs, and public spaces.

