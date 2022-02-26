Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys Shares of 29,636 Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at $134,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 27.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Profire Energy alerts:

PFIE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.12. Profire Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 million, a PE ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.31.

About Profire Energy (Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.