Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 66.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642,748 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,929,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after buying an additional 311,884 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $126,440,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 176.1% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,020,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,948,000 after buying an additional 2,564,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,405,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,252,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

PK stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.32). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

