Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 37,712 Shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 508,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,712 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 254.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 42,853 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel in the third quarter worth about $279,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 53.3% in the third quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMST. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:TMST opened at $17.46 on Friday. TimkenSteel Co. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company has a market cap of $806.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.70.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. TimkenSteel’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

