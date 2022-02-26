Two Sigma Investments LP Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its position in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 35,239 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Apollo Investment were worth $6,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NinePointTwo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth $149,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Investment by 44.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the second quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Investment during the third quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AINV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

Shares of Apollo Investment stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.28. Apollo Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apollo Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.