Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 238.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,326 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 31.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,256,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,963 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 10.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,853,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,688,000 after acquiring an additional 268,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 25.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,462,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 18.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,570,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,989,000 after acquiring an additional 394,243 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,454,000 after acquiring an additional 37,263 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

KMT opened at $32.00 on Friday. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.49 and a twelve month high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $486.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Kennametal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

