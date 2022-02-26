Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 68,553 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,183 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 68,553 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BancFirst by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 802,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,395,000 after acquiring an additional 54,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,774 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 753.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BancFirst by 32.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Get BancFirst alerts:

NASDAQ BANF opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.27. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 14.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About BancFirst (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.