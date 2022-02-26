Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 352,503 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 1,005.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,503 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $7,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Covetrus by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Covetrus by 10.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Covetrus by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Covetrus by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

CVET stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 2.07. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVET shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

