Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 23,541 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 248,311 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,541 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $23.60 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.41.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 136.31% and a negative return on equity of 112.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.03%.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.