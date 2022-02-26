Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 109,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 740,927 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after purchasing an additional 77,801 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 962,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after purchasing an additional 198,137 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,594,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,821,000 after buying an additional 192,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,161,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,430,000 after buying an additional 529,579 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.57.

In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $235,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $45,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $10.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $19.36.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

