Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) by 327.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 486,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives were worth $5,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 290.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the third quarter worth $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 323.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of IEA stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek purchased 10,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $87,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Hugh Farkas Garner purchased 5,500 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $49,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 19,068 shares of company stock valued at $171,331 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (Get Rating)

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.