Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 239.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 123,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Brady were worth $6,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brady during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Brady by 15.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

BRC stock opened at $46.50 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $61.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.64 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 10.81%. Brady’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

