Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $5.44 Million Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $5,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 74.7% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 161,865 shares of company stock valued at $27,663,184. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

TRV opened at $173.44 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.44 and a 1-year high of $174.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.66.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Travelers Companies (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

