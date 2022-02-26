Two Sigma Advisers LP Decreases Stock Position in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 321,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 79,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 102.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 71.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons in the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OEC. StockNews.com lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays dropped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orion Engineered Carbons currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mary A. Lindsey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,280,000 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OEC stock opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $972.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $22.45.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.18). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. This is an increase from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.40%.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

