Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 28,100 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 407,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,849,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,649,000 after buying an additional 619,012 shares in the last quarter. GEM Realty Capital grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. GEM Realty Capital now owns 694,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after buying an additional 364,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,782,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,348,000 after buying an additional 305,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1,659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 309,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after buying an additional 292,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 106.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 546.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

