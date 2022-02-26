Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Tutor Perini updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.600 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.15-$1.60 EPS.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 48,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $620,927.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James A. Frost sold 299,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $6,387,039.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 408,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,813,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 208,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Tutor Perini by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tutor Perini by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in Tutor Perini by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.76% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates through the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

