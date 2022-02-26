Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 1,376 National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in National Western Life Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Western Life Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 54,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in National Western Life Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $213.47 on Friday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.62 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.31.

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

